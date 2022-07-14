Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Board Tell Erik Ten Hag To Find A Place For Anthony Martial

Manchester United's board have told Erik Ten Hag to find a place for Anthony Martial in his team, according to a report.

The Red Devils have been linked with only a few forwards this summer, a stark contrast to more recent transfer windows. And with the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo added to that, it would seem the Frenchman has more of a future this season that many fans thought.

As the only senior recognised striker in the squad besides Ronaldo, Martial could play an important role in backing him up if both do stay, and could see his role increased even further if the Portuguese leaves the club.

Anthony Martial

After scoring an impressive chip in United's 4-0 win over Liverpool in a pre season game on Tuesday, TalkSport (Via Metro) have said that with the situation as it is, the board at Manchester United would prefer to keep the 25 year old. 

This would allow them to focus efforts in the transfer market elsewhere in order to save the club money, and that they have told the manager to find a place for him in the team because of this.

The report states that decision makers at the club were interested in signing Ajax winger Antony, but the Dutch club's valuation of the player has made that deal difficult, making Martial's place in the squad more important.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Anthony Martial
News

Report: Manchester United Board Tell Erik Ten Hag To Find A Place For Anthony Martial

By Rhys James35 seconds ago
imago1013157320h
Match Day

Melbourne Victory vs Manchester United: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Pre Season Friendly

By Alex Wallace10 minutes ago
Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
Transfers

Reports From Barcelona Indicate Frenkie De Jong Still Not Content With Proposed Transfer to Manchester United

By Seth Dooley13 minutes ago
Erik ten Hag
News

Manchester United Will Have Full Squad Available For Melbourne Victory Clash Confirms Erik Ten Hag

By Alex Wallace37 minutes ago
Haaland
Quotes

Report: Manchester City Striker Erling Haaland Spoke About His Conversations With Former Manchester United Manager Ole Solskjaer

By Saul Escudero47 minutes ago
de jong 2
Transfers

David Ornstein: Manchester United In Agreement With Barcelona For Frenkie De Jong

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
Martinez
Transfers

Report: Ajax Accept Manchester United’s £46million Bid For Lisandro Martinez

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Martinez
News

Lisandro Martinez Has Not Trained With Ajax Ahead Of Manchester United Move

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago