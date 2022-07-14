Report: Manchester United Board Tell Erik Ten Hag To Find A Place For Anthony Martial

Manchester United's board have told Erik Ten Hag to find a place for Anthony Martial in his team, according to a report.

The Red Devils have been linked with only a few forwards this summer, a stark contrast to more recent transfer windows. And with the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo added to that, it would seem the Frenchman has more of a future this season that many fans thought.

As the only senior recognised striker in the squad besides Ronaldo, Martial could play an important role in backing him up if both do stay, and could see his role increased even further if the Portuguese leaves the club.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

After scoring an impressive chip in United's 4-0 win over Liverpool in a pre season game on Tuesday, TalkSport (Via Metro) have said that with the situation as it is, the board at Manchester United would prefer to keep the 25 year old.

This would allow them to focus efforts in the transfer market elsewhere in order to save the club money, and that they have told the manager to find a place for him in the team because of this.

The report states that decision makers at the club were interested in signing Ajax winger Antony, but the Dutch club's valuation of the player has made that deal difficult, making Martial's place in the squad more important.

