Report: Manchester United Centre-Back Victor Lindelof Gets Ruled Out From The Sweden National Team Following An Injury

According to reports, Manchester United Centre-back Victor Lindelof droped out of the Sweden National team following an injury that caught him up.

It was an injury niggle that followed the 27-year-old, he was on his way off to Sweden to join the national team and forget about the failed season endured with the Red Devils.

lindelof

But this injury is going to leave him out of the next four games for Sweden, the news were given on Monday by the Sweden manager on press conference.

He said, relayed by Aftonbladet (via SportWitness): 

“He has had recurring injury problems that need to be healed. Victor is our team captain, and has been a very important player during all my six years. He’s never disappointed me, so it’s a big blow. At the same time, it is the way it is.”

Andersson was also asked if there was any chance for the defender to stay with the team for the four games that will be faced in a two week period to what he added:

“It was so problematic that we saw no chance that it would be good. It’s then better that he’s free. He has had problems for a long time, so I absolutely felt this. I was visiting him a few months ago, and we had a dialogue about it already then. We have talked almost every day and realised it will not work.”

News

By Saul Escudero52 seconds ago
