Report: Manchester United Clarify Departure Of Star Player's Early Departure From Old Trafford On Sunday

Manchester United have clarified their position on Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure from Old Trafford on Sunday midway through the Rayo Vallecano friendly match

Manchester United have reportedly clarified their stance on star forward Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure from Old Trafford on Sunday while United's pre-season friendly against La Liga side Rayo Vallecano were underway.

The 37-year-old featured for the first team in a pre-season fixture for the Red Devils this summer, in what was United's last friendly before the new season kicks off next Sunday, the 7th of August, against Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion.

Ronaldo didn't join Erik ten Hag and his men for pre-season training as scheduled in the first week of July, stating family reasons, and stayed in his country Portugal up until last week when he reported back at Carrington for training for the first time before the new season.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

His future at Old Trafford has already been up in the air after he informed the club of his desire to leave the club in this summer transfer window if a suitable offer arrives for him.

He made his first appearance in pre-season against Spanish side Rayo Vallecano, playing the entirety of the first half before he was subbed off for Ivory Coast youngster Amad.

Shortly after, the Portugal international was pictured leaving the stadium while the United team were playing the second half of their game against the 2021-22 Copa Del Rey semi-finalists, fuelling speculation about his future at the club even more.

But according to Sky Sports News (as cited by aggregator United Journal), Ronaldo was one of the players who left the game early on.

The club has reiterated that this is not an issue for the club, claims Sky Sports News, but time will tell if Ronaldo will stay at his current club beyond the summer or not.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon