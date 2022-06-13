Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United 'Considering Alternatives' For Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Dong

Manchester United are considering alternatives for Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong, according to a report.

The 25 year old has been heavily linked with the Red Devils since the arrival of Erik Ten Hag in Manchester, who worked with him for several years at Ajax before making his switch to Spain.

With the ongoing financial problems at the Camp Nou, they may be forced to sell one of their most valuable assets.

A deal is said to be close by some, but the MEN report that the two are some way apart in their valuation of De Jong, despite the player accepting that he may need to leave this summer.

Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong

United won't overpay for the midfielder, they say, with sources allegedly suggesting the Catalan giants could want up to 100m Euros.

According to the article, United are considering alternatives to the player should the transfer not go through, with football director John Murtough close to the deal.

The playmaker played 46 games for the club last season, scoring four and assisting five in the process.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
News

Report: Manchester United 'Considering Alternatives' For Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Dong

By Rhys Jamesjust now
antony
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Preparing €50million Bid For Ajax Winger Antony

By Alex Wallace12 hours ago
Garnacho
News

Manchester United Wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho Posts Instagram Photo With Liverpool Star Mo Salah

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago
Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong and Antony Look Like Definite Signings For Manchester United This Summer

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago
Pau Torres
Match Day

Spain vs Czech Republic: How to Watch Or Live Stream | UEFA Nations League - Watch Manchester United's Target Signing Pau Torres In Action

By Saul Escudero18 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Portugal
Match Day

Switzerland vs Portugal: How to Watch Or Live Stream | UEFA Nations League - Watch Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo & Bruno Fernandes In Action

By Saul Escudero18 hours ago
de jong
Opinions

Where Should Erik Ten Hag Look to Strengthen Manchester United This Summer? | Opinion

By Rhys James20 hours ago
Harry Maguire
News

Report: Harry Maguire to Hold Talks With Erik Ten Hag Regarding Manchester United Captaincy

By Rhys James21 hours ago