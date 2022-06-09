Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Considering Liverpool Raid For Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Manchester United are considering a move for Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to a report.

The Red Devils are certainly on the lookout for a midfielder this summer after the departures of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic.

This summer has already seen the club linked with midfielders such as Frenkie De Jong of Barcelona, free agent Christian Eriksen and even Chelsea's N'Golo Kante.

Being linked to a Liverpool player is a surprise, though, but TalkSport have reported that United are contemplating a transfer involving the Englishman.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

After only starting nine games in the last campaign, the 28 year-old is said to be "Desperate" to leave the Merseyside team this transfer window.

Allegedly, if Liverpool are willing to accept compensation of £10million, then Erik Ten Hag's team would be seriously interested in making the deal happen.

Lastly, the report states Southampton have also showed some interest in the player, but are concerned about both his injury record and wage demands.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
News

Report: Manchester United Considering Liverpool Raid For Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

By Rhys James56 seconds ago
antony
Transfers

Report: Ajax Winger Antony Could be Erik Ten Hag’s First Manchester United Signing

By Alex Wallace47 minutes ago
Ibrahim Sangare
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interested In Signing Midfielder Ibrahim Sangare From PSV Eindhoven Amid Chelsea Interest

By Saul Escudero12 hours ago
Fofana
Transfers

Report: Manchester United and Chelsea are Keen on Signing Leicester City Defender Wesley Fofana

By Alex Wallace18 hours ago
De Jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Have Offered €60million to Barcelona for Frenkie De Jong

By Alex Wallace18 hours ago
Robin Van Persie Coaching For Feyenoord
News

Report: Robin Van Persie Explained Why He Turned Down A Coaching Role Under Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

By Saul Escudero19 hours ago
rashford
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Reject Tottenham Approach for Marcus Rashford

By Alex Wallace20 hours ago
nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Has Not Made A Bid Yet For Manchester United Target Signing Darwin Nunez

By Saul Escudero21 hours ago