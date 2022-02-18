Report: Manchester United Are Considering Making Young Premier League Boss The New Manager

According to a report, Manchester United are considering making a somewhat left-field appointment this summer as the new manager.

An article from 90min, says that Brighton and Hove Albion's Graham Potter is being looked at as a potential successor to Ralf Rangnick.

Rangnick was placed in temporary charge of the Red Devils in November, replacing previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Unlike his predecessor however, it is said that the German is not likely to be made permanent boss once his interim role is up.

Rather, the likes of Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax's Eric Ten Hag are the favourites, with Graham Potter in the minds of United's hierarchy too.

Potter's Brighton lost 2-0 to United on Tuesday IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Director of football John Murtough is said to be the one making the decision. He apparently sees the Englishman as "one of the best managerial prospects in British football", and has already done his homework on the 46 year-old.

Authors Verdict

While Potter is clearly a talented manager, personally I would choose one with more elite level experience.

Mauricio Pochettino would be my choice, with his mix of experience managing football's biggest names as well as being successful at the clubs he has managed.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |