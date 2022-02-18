Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Are Considering Making Young Premier League Boss The New Manager

According to a report, Manchester United are considering making a somewhat left-field appointment this summer as the new manager.

An article from 90min, says that Brighton and Hove Albion's Graham Potter is being looked at as a potential successor to Ralf Rangnick.

Rangnick was placed in temporary charge of the Red Devils in November, replacing previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Unlike his predecessor however, it is said that the German is not likely to be made permanent boss once his interim role is up.

Rather, the likes of Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax's Eric Ten Hag are the favourites, with Graham Potter in the minds of United's hierarchy too.

Potter's Brighton lost 2-0 to United on Tuesday

Potter's Brighton lost 2-0 to United on Tuesday

Director of football John Murtough is said to be the one making the decision. He apparently sees the Englishman as "one of the best managerial prospects in British football", and has already done his homework on the 46 year-old.

Authors Verdict

While Potter is clearly a talented manager, personally I would choose one with more elite level experience.

Mauricio Pochettino would be my choice, with his mix of experience managing football's biggest names as well as being successful at the clubs he has managed.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

imago1009899898h
News

Report: Manchester United Are Considering Making Young Premier League Boss The New Manager

By Rhys James
2 minutes ago
Premier League
Transfers

'Not For Juve' - Serie A Defender Would Suit Premier League & Manchester United Transfer

By Neil Andrew
5 minutes ago
Pereira
Transfers

Report: Flamengo Officials 'Pushing' To Cancel Andreas Pereira Transfer From Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
1 hour ago
Nemanja Matic and Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Manchester United Welcome Back Duo Ahead of Leeds United Clash as Edinson Cavani Remains Out

By James Ridge
1 hour ago
Harry Maguire
News

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick Dispels Harry Maguire And Cristiano Ronaldo Captaincy Rumours

By Rhys James
2 hours ago
Cavani
News

Manchester United Striker Edinson Cavani 'Likely' To Miss Leeds United Clash

By Alex Wallace
4 hours ago
imago1009897624h
News

Report: Manchester United Right Back Diogo Dalot's Future Could Be Decided soon, With Interest From Serie A

By Rhys James
4 hours ago
Nicolo Zaniolo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United 'Pushing Ahead' In Pursuit Of Highly Rated Serie A Star Nicolo Zaniolo

By Alex Wallace
6 hours ago