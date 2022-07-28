Report: Manchester United Considering Sending Ethan Laird On Loan To Championship Side

Manchester United are considering sending Ethan Laird on loan to a side from the Championship, if a report is to be believed.

There has been a lack of loans out for Red Devils youngsters this summer, perhaps so new boss Erik Ten Hag can take a look at them in pre-season friendlies and training.

Recently, 19-year-old left-back Alvaro Fernandez's loan was officially announced to Preston North End, but apart from him, there are still a host of youngsters who could be making temporary switches this season.

Laird, who is a 20-year-old academy graduate, spent the last two seasons with loan spells at MK Dons, Swansea City and AFC Bournemouth. With positional peers Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka ahead of him in the pecking order, first-team game-time needs to be prioritised.

He could be set to spend another season on loan in the second division, according to Laurie Whitwell from The Athletic. Watford is the club that are considering making the right-back theirs for the 22/23 season, although they are also allegedly considering other options in the position.

Laird played 21 times for Welsh side Swansea last season, making four assists as he became one of their most important players. He was then switched to Bournemouth in January, where he suffered an injury early on - meaning he only made six appearances for Scott Parker's Cherries.

