Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Considering Sending Ethan Laird On Loan To Championship Side

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manchester United are considering sending Ethan Laird on loan to a side from the Championship, if a report is to be believed.

There has been a lack of loans out for Red Devils youngsters this summer, perhaps so new boss Erik Ten Hag can take a look at them in pre-season friendlies and training. 

Recently, 19-year-old left-back Alvaro Fernandez's loan was officially announced to Preston North End, but apart from him, there are still a host of youngsters who could be making temporary switches this season.

laird

Laird, who is a 20-year-old academy graduate, spent the last two seasons with loan spells at MK Dons, Swansea City and AFC Bournemouth. With positional peers Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka ahead of him in the pecking order, first-team game-time needs to be prioritised.

He could be set to spend another season on loan in the second division, according to Laurie Whitwell from The Athletic. Watford is the club that are considering making the right-back theirs for the 22/23 season, although they are also allegedly considering other options in the position. 

Laird played 21 times for Welsh side Swansea last season, making four assists as he became one of their most important players. He was then switched to Bournemouth in January, where he suffered an injury early on - meaning he only made six appearances for Scott Parker's Cherries.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

laird
News

Report: Manchester United Considering Sending Ethan Laird On Loan To Championship Side

By Rhys James18 seconds ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Diogo Dalot Bruno Fernandes
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Hopes For A Move Still Untouched Despite Atletico Madrid Comments

By Saul Escudero9 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Ruled Out A Potential Exchange Between Cristiano Ronaldo And Atletico Madrid Striker Antoine Griezmann

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
De Jong pic
Transfers

'I Still Think He'll Move' - Reliable Journalist On Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United

By Rhys James1 hour ago
de jong 2
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Contemplating A Loan To Solve Manchester United Signing Target Frenkie De Jong Salary Reduction Problem

By Saul Escudero2 hours ago
De Jong
Articles

Report: Manchester United Signing Target Frenkie De Jong - His Agent Has Said 'No' To A Salary Reduction Proposal From Barcelona

By Saul Escudero4 hours ago
De Jong 2
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Considering Loaning Frenkie De Jong Amid Manchester United Links

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Claimed To Want A Winning Project For What Is Left Of His Career

By Saul Escudero5 hours ago