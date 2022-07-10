Report: Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelof Shared His Thoughts On Erik Ten Hag's First Couple Weeks As Manager

Manchester United Centre-back Victor Lindelof has spoken to the media about his experience on the first two weeks under the Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag.

Following the end of last season which was a nightmare and the vacation period ending, the Red Devils came back to the Carrington Training Complex for the start of pre-season.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

There were many reports stating that the new manager Erik Ten Hag did not want to take into consideration for the upcoming season some of the current first team players.

Some names were the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Alex Telles, who at the end the Dutchman gave a second chance to stay at the Theatre of Dreams.

On the other boat there were Eric Bailly and Phil Jones these players still have valid contracts with Manchester United but will not be considered to be part of the new project.

As things stand, a couple of weeks since the beginning of the pre-season have passed by and Victor Lindelof has shared his thoughts about the new manager Erik Ten Hag.

According to a report from the Daily Mail: The Swedish Centre-back claimed that he appreciates the intensity of training under the 52-year-old during these first two weeks of pre-season.

"We haven’t really spoken about last season, that is in the past," He said.

"Everyone was very disappointed in the way we performed and where we were in the table.

"But everyone is professional. There are going to be ups and downs, but we haven’t talked about it and we just want to look forward now.

"It has been absolutely fantastic under the new boss since he came. The level of the training has really stepped up. I think he is very good at paying attention to the details – his demands and what he expects from us. If something is not right in an exercise he can stop and explain it again for us and that’s a very good thing for us.

"The first week was a little bit different from this week. This week has been a bit more intense with different types of runs and in games. I don’t mind it, it should be like that. He’s demanding a lot, but it should be like that at a club like this."

Author Verdict:

From Victor Lindelof's point of view the Dutch manager is doing a great job since his arrival at Old Trafford. Every Manchester United fan is hoping that Erik Ten Hag succeeds.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon