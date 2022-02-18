Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Right Back Diogo Dalot's Future Could Be Decided soon, With Interest From Serie A

According to a report, Diogo Dalot's future could be decided soon, and that multiple clubs are interested in signing the player.

The Portuguese international has seen his Manchester United career revived since the arrival of Ralf Rangnick, as he finds himself first choice at the club ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

An article from Firenze Viola states that Serie A club Fiorentina are considering him, and also Feyenoord defender Marcos Sensei.

Other unnamed clubs clubs are said to be watching him too, with a close eye.

Dalot impressed again against Brighton on Tuesday

Dalot impressed again against Brighton on Tuesday

The report says that although Fiorentina sporting director Nicolas Burdisso has a "Good relationship" with the defender's entourage, and it "Will remain" that way, the competition is still strong for his signature.

Dalot's contract runs out in 2023, and his value is said to be set at around £12million.

It is possible of course, that Manchester United will decide to renew the 22 year-old's contract following his revival this season.

Author's Verdict 

Although it would be a fantastic piece of business for most clubs to sign the player for such a small fee, it seems most likely as of now that he may remain at Old Trafford.

Although still lacking in some areas of his game, Dalot's form has been very encouraging and United should look to extend his contract at the end of the season if his performances continue.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

imago1009897624h
News

Report: Manchester United Right Back Diogo Dalot's Future Could Be Decided soon, With Interest From Serie A

58 seconds ago
Nicolo Zaniolo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United 'Pushing Ahead' In Pursuit Of Highly Rated Serie A Star Nicolo Zaniolo

2 hours ago
Harry Maguire
News

Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire Responds To Reports Of Him Potentially Losing The Captaincy To Cristiano Ronaldo

2 hours ago
Brendan Rodgers
News

Report: Brendan Rodgers Sacking This Weekend Leaves Door Open For Manchester United Job

3 hours ago
imago1009886355h
Transfers

Report: Manchester United And Spurs Given Hope To Sign AC Milan's Franck Kessie

4 hours ago
Anthony Martial Sevilla
News

WATCH: Anthony Martial Grabs His First Sevilla Goal In Europa League Clash After Leaving Manchester United

16 hours ago
maguire
News

Report: Harry Maguire Refuses To Give Up Captains Armband To Cristiano Ronaldo

16 hours ago
Harry Maguire
News

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Being Considered To Replace Harry Maguire As The New Manchester United Captain

17 hours ago