Report: Manchester United Right Back Diogo Dalot's Future Could Be Decided soon, With Interest From Serie A

According to a report, Diogo Dalot's future could be decided soon, and that multiple clubs are interested in signing the player.

The Portuguese international has seen his Manchester United career revived since the arrival of Ralf Rangnick, as he finds himself first choice at the club ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

An article from Firenze Viola states that Serie A club Fiorentina are considering him, and also Feyenoord defender Marcos Sensei.

Other unnamed clubs clubs are said to be watching him too, with a close eye.

Dalot impressed again against Brighton on Tuesday IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The report says that although Fiorentina sporting director Nicolas Burdisso has a "Good relationship" with the defender's entourage, and it "Will remain" that way, the competition is still strong for his signature.

Dalot's contract runs out in 2023, and his value is said to be set at around £12million.

It is possible of course, that Manchester United will decide to renew the 22 year-old's contract following his revival this season.

Author's Verdict

Although it would be a fantastic piece of business for most clubs to sign the player for such a small fee, it seems most likely as of now that he may remain at Old Trafford.

Although still lacking in some areas of his game, Dalot's form has been very encouraging and United should look to extend his contract at the end of the season if his performances continue.

