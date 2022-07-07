Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Enter The Race With Ajax To Sign Bundesliga Striker

Manchester United have entered the race with AFC Ajax to sign a striker from the Bundesliga, according to a report.

The forward positions - particularly centrally - are an area where The Red Devils are short in at the moment and with the continued rumours regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's unhappiness, they could be looking to step up the search for a goal scorer.

The club have been linked to a number of Ajax players in this transfer window, with their former boss Erik Ten Hag now in charge at Old Trafford, but now they are allegedly also battling the club to sign a player from another team.

Brian Brobbey

RB Leipzig striker Brian Brobbey is the player in question, who according to BILD (Via United Journal on Twitter), United are interested in signing. The manager is said to have already spoken with the 20 year old on the phone, despite a permanent move to Ajax said to be in the final stages.

According to the report, the German club want a fee of £15million for the Dutchman's services, who was on loan at Ajax last season. He scored 10 goals in 23 appearances in the Eredivisie, while also providing two assists.

