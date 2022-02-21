Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Finalise Managerial Shortlist to Two Main Candidates, but Moves are 'Difficult' According to Reliable Journalist

A report says that Manchester United have shortened their manager shortlist to just two candidates recently, but the moves may be "Difficult"

According to David Ornstein from The Athletic, the process to install a new manager at the club for the 2022/23 season is now underway.

It is said that the managerial shortlist has been finalised, and that two main candidates are being considered.

Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax's Eric Ten Hag are thought to be the two main options, and "Efforts are being made" to start talks.

imago1009924554h

Pochettino has long been linked to the Manchester United job, with links as far back as 2018 when Jose Mourinho left Old Trafford. Ten Hag is a newer name though, after impressing with the Dutch side in the years he has been there.

A complicating factor according to the report however, is the process of getting them away from their current clubs, with both managing high profile teams who compete for major honours.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

imago1009924554h
News

Report: Manchester United Finalise Managerial Shortlist, but Moves are 'Difficult' According to Reliable Journalist

By Rhys James
20 seconds ago
imago1010044627h
News

Wolves Defender Could be on the Move to Chelsea Amid Manchester United Links

By Rhys James
1 hour ago
Danjuma
Transfers

Report: Manchester United are Leading the Race to Sign Dutch International La Liga Star Arnaut Danjuma

By Alex Wallace
4 hours ago
Marcelo Brozovic
News

Manchester United Midfield Target Marcelo Brozovic Signs New Deal With Inter Milan

By James Ridge
5 hours ago
Koke
News

Atletico Madrid Captain Koke 'Doubtful' to Face Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
5 hours ago
Anthony Martial Sevilla
Transfers

Report: Inter 'Considering' Move for Manchester United Striker Anthony Martial

By Alex Wallace
6 hours ago
imago1009892330h
News

Manchester United Fans Urge Paul Pogba to Stay Amid Real Madrid and Chelsea Links

By Alex Wallace
6 hours ago
David De Gea vs Aston Villa
News

'I don't see myself away from Manchester United': David De Gea Opens Up on His Future

By James Ridge
8 hours ago