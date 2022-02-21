Report: Manchester United Finalise Managerial Shortlist, but Moves are 'Difficult' According to Reliable Journalist

Report: Manchester United Finalise Managerial Shortlist to Two Main Candidates, but Moves are 'Difficult' According to Reliable Journalist

A report says that Manchester United have shortened their manager shortlist to just two candidates recently, but the moves may be "Difficult"

According to David Ornstein from The Athletic, the process to install a new manager at the club for the 2022/23 season is now underway.

It is said that the managerial shortlist has been finalised, and that two main candidates are being considered.

Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax's Eric Ten Hag are thought to be the two main options, and "Efforts are being made" to start talks.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Pochettino has long been linked to the Manchester United job, with links as far back as 2018 when Jose Mourinho left Old Trafford. Ten Hag is a newer name though, after impressing with the Dutch side in the years he has been there.

A complicating factor according to the report however, is the process of getting them away from their current clubs, with both managing high profile teams who compete for major honours.

