Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Frontrunners to Sign Serie A Midfielder

Manchester United are frontrunners to sign a Serie A midfielder, a report suggests.

Sergej Milinkovic Savic has nine goals and nine assists for Lazio in the league this season, in 30 appearances.

Corriere Dello Sport have reported that with Paul Pogba on the way out for free this summer, The Red Devils are looking for a replacement.

Milinkovic Savic

It is said that the club wanted the Serbian's services back in 2019, but were put off by his 100 million Euro price tag.

However, the 27 year-old is now said to be back on the transfer agenda for United.

He allegedly does not plan on renewing, as he enters the final two years of his contract with the Italian club, and his fee is said to now be around 65-70 million Euros.

Authors Verdict

Savic is a forward thinking midfielder which could replace Pogba. With the numbers he has produced in Serie A, it seems likely he would score and assist goals for United too.

While it may not be a perfect fit without the signing of a defensive midfielder to set the likes of him and Bruno Fernandes more free, it seems a sensible potential signing on the face of things,

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Milinkovic Savic
News

Report: Manchester United Frontrunners to Sign Serie A Midfielder

By Rhys James1 minute ago
nunez
News

Watch: Manchester United Target Darwin Nunez Goal for Benfica Against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Fred scores
News

Manchester United Planning to Extend Fred’s Contract

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
ronald araujo
Transfers

Manchester United Target Ronald Araujo Will Sign New Barcelona Contract

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Dylan Levitt
Quotes

Manchester United Youngster on Loan Reveals Praise From International Manager

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Paul Pogba World Cup 2018
Transfers

PSG Make Offer to Sign Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Iheanacho Goal
News

Manchester United Youngster Set for First Team Chance Despite Premier League Interest

By Kaustubh Pandey4 hours ago
ten hag 4
News

Manchester United are at an 'Advanced' Stage in Their Search for a New Manager

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago