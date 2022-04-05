Report: Manchester United Frontrunners to Sign Serie A Midfielder

Manchester United are frontrunners to sign a Serie A midfielder, a report suggests.

Sergej Milinkovic Savic has nine goals and nine assists for Lazio in the league this season, in 30 appearances.

Corriere Dello Sport have reported that with Paul Pogba on the way out for free this summer, The Red Devils are looking for a replacement.

IMAGO / sportphoto24

It is said that the club wanted the Serbian's services back in 2019, but were put off by his 100 million Euro price tag.

However, the 27 year-old is now said to be back on the transfer agenda for United.

He allegedly does not plan on renewing, as he enters the final two years of his contract with the Italian club, and his fee is said to now be around 65-70 million Euros.

Authors Verdict

Savic is a forward thinking midfielder which could replace Pogba. With the numbers he has produced in Serie A, it seems likely he would score and assist goals for United too.

While it may not be a perfect fit without the signing of a defensive midfielder to set the likes of him and Bruno Fernandes more free, it seems a sensible potential signing on the face of things,

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |