Report: Manchester United Goalkeeper Dean Henderson Agrees Personal Terms With Newcastle United

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has agreed personal terms with Newcastle United, according to a report.

The 25 year-old headed into the season with a good chance of being first choice, but spent most of the campaign on the bench due to the form of positional peer David De Gea - as well as testing positive for Covid-19 in pre-season.

90min have said that talks between The Red Devils and Newcastle are well underway regarding the player, and that the club are long term admirers of his, especially after their failed move for him in January.

IMAGO / PA Images

They report that talks are still ongoing but it is currently unclear whether or not it will be a loan or a permanent deal - however, The Magpies have agreed personal terms with the Englishman.

It is said although it is not known how highly United value him, if Newcastle do try and sign Henderson on a permanent deal then they will attempt to negotiate a fee of around £20million, to secure his long term services.

His contract will expire in the year 2025.

