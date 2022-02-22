Report: Manchester United Have 'No Intention' of Offering Ralf Rangnick Permanent Manager Job

According to a report, the Manchester United hierarchy are not considering Ralf Rangnick to continue to be manager until after this season.

The article, from Forbes, said that United have been impressed with the German's work however, especially the way he has dealt with the difficulties of the Covid-19 pandemic and losing important coaches mid-season.

Also the fact that he has only lost once so far in his first 12 Premier League games.

Allegedly, if Rangnick had "Sufficiently impressed" during his stint, he would have been considered, but that is not the case.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The 63 year-old was asked about whether it would be a possibility back in December.

“I am fully aware they might be looking for a new manager, if they then speak with me about that, we will see.”

“Maybe if they ask my opinion and everything goes well I might make the same recommendation that I did at RB Leipzig twice, that it might be a good idea to keep working with me for one year, but it is all hypothetical.”

Despite these quotes, the report states that this was amore of a misconstrued joke by the coach, and that he knew his appointment was only ever meant to be temporary.

Rangnick is due to step down as manager in the summer, and take on an advisory role at the club.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |