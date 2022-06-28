Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Interested In Bayern Munich And Germany Forward Serge Gnabry

Manchester United are interested in signing Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry, according to a report.

With the departures of several attacking players such as Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and the absence of Mason Greenwood, it makes sense that The Red Devils should be in for a forward this summer - and the 26 year old is the latest of which who has been linked to the club.

Sky Sports (Via iMiaSanMia on Twitter) have reported that Erik Ten Hag is interested in the services of Gnabry, but at the moment there are no concrete talks to bring him to Old Trafford. Currently, the German champions are said to be hoping he will sign a new contract - and plan on resuming talks with him soon.

Gnabry scored 17 goals in 45 matches across all competitions last season, while providing a further 10 assists. That includes three goals and an assist in the UEFA Champions League.

United have been more heavily linked with AFC Ajax's Antony - who the new boss has worked with well in the past. The report says that the Brazilian is the current preferred option and priority in the forward position.

If United do not manage to sign Antony, we could very well see them go for the German star.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Serge Gnabry
News

Report: Manchester United Interested In Bayern Munich And Germany Forward Serge Gnabry

By Rhys Jamesjust now
De Jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United And Barcelona Reach Agreement On €65million Fee For Frenkie De Jong

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
frenkie de jong
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong Negotiating Salary With Manchester United

By Alex Wallace15 hours ago
Garnacho
News

Report: Alejandro Garnacho Set To Sign New Long Term Manchester United Contract

By Alex Wallace15 hours ago
Antony and Erik Ten Hag
Transfers

Report: Antony Is Pushing For A Move To Manchester United From Ajax

By Alex Wallace15 hours ago
imago1010942261h
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Pull Out Of Move For Watford Goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago
Pau Torres celebrating victory in the Champions League vs Bayern Munich
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Maintain Contact With Villarreal For Pau Torres

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago
Erik ten Hag
News

Erik Ten Hag First Training Session At Manchester United In Pictures

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago