Report: Manchester United Interested in Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski

According to a report, Manchester United are interested in signing Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

The Polish striker has enjoyed yet another fantastic season with the Bundesliga champions, most recently scoring a hat trick in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 in the 7-1 victory against RB Salzburg.

Christian Falk from Sport BILD was the one to tweet his news:

It is said that if contract negotiations were to fail between the player and the club, The Red Devils would consider signing him in the summer transfer window.

Lewandowski has scored 28 goals in 25 matches in the league this season.

Author's Verdict

Personally, I think he is more likely to sign a new deal and will therefore stay at Bayern.

However despite younger options being plausible, Lewandowski is an elite striker, who would be a great signing for any team.

