Report: Manchester United Join Race to Sign Christian Eriksen On a Free Transfer

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Christian Eriksen, according to a report, with Erik Ten Hag a fan of the player.

The Dane spent the second half of last season at Brentford, where he played 11 Premier League games - scoring one and assisting four in the process.

Now that he is a free agent, The Mirror say that The Red Devils are interested in signing him on a free and the 30 year-old is keen to return to the Denmark squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Manager Ten Hag got to see the midfielder train with his Ajax side to build up his fitness before he joined The Bees - following his cardiac arrest in the Euros last summer - and was allegedly impressed with his desire and commitment.

Brentford want to keep the player, according to the report, but his former club Spurs as well as Everton are also in the race - with Antonio Conte's side able to offer Champions League football.

With United already said to be in the race for Frenkie De Jong, it seems the Dutch manager could be on the lookout for two midfield signings this transfer window.

