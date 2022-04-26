Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Keeping Tabs on Premier League Defender Following Previous Interest

Manchester United are keeping tabs on West Ham United defender Issa Diop after having previously looked at him as a target, claims a report from France.

L'Equipe in France had reported recently that Lyon have been keeping tabs on Diop, with West Ham expected to ask for a fee of around €15 million.

Footmercato have reported more recently that many top English sides are tracking Diop and one of them is United, who had made an approach for the Frenchman before they had signed Harry Maguire back in 2019.

It is stated that Ralf Rangnick had been following him during his time at RB Leipzig as well and the German always kept the defender's name in mind.

But United want Diop as a player who increases the depth of their backline, whereas the player wants to be a regular starter. Monaco are also interested and they could offer the Frenchman a starting berth.

Diop hasn't been a regular for West Ham, having made only 13 appearances for the club this season in the Premier League.

