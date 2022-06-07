Report: Manchester United Launch Bid For Darwin Nunez

Manchester United have launched a bid for Benfica star Darwin Nunez, according to a report.

The club have been linked with a multitude of players since the end of last season, but the 23 year-old is one of the ones who are more heavily linked.

A further progression to the story of this transfer saga, Journalist Sebas Giovanelli tweeted the following:

He said: "Manchester United and Newcastle United are bidding for Darwin Nunez and are the teams that are closest to signing the attacker at this time."

This news of a bid is new, and in addition he revealed that Newcastle are another team who have made an offer and that these are the two teams closest to signing the striker.

The Portuguese goal scorer impressed for his club last season, scoring 34 in 41 appearances last season while registering a total of four assists. This includes six goals in 10 in the Champions League.

Other Premier League club such as Liverpool have also been linked - with the player said to be in high demand to a host of European clubs.

