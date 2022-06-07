Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Launch Bid For Darwin Nunez

Manchester United have launched a bid for Benfica star Darwin Nunez, according to a report.

The club have been linked with  a multitude of players since the end of last season, but the 23 year-old is one of the ones who are more heavily linked.

A further progression to the story of this transfer saga, Journalist Sebas Giovanelli tweeted the following:

He said: "Manchester United and Newcastle United are bidding for Darwin Nunez and are the teams that are closest to signing the attacker at this time."

This news of a bid is new, and in addition he revealed that Newcastle are another team who have made an offer and that these are the two teams closest to signing the striker.

The Portuguese goal scorer impressed for his club last season, scoring 34 in 41 appearances last season while registering a total of four assists. This includes six goals in 10 in the Champions League.

Other Premier League club such as Liverpool have also been linked - with the player said to be in high demand to a host of European clubs.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Darwin Nunez
News

Report: Manchester United Launch Bid For Darwin Nunez

By Rhys Jamesjust now
elanga
Quotes

Manchester United Forward Anthony Elanga Reveals Favoured Position He Plays For Sweden - 'I can do more there'

By Rhys James1 hour ago
imago1011782782h
Quotes

Manchester United Women Goalkeeper Mary Earps Talks About Modern Goalkeeping

By Alan Bince8 hours ago
Dean Henderson
Transfers

Report: Newcastle Rule Out Dean Henderson Move And Denied Any Possible Links With Manchester United For The Goalkeeper

By Saul Escudero16 hours ago
Alessio Russo with the ball at St George's Park
News

Report: Alessia Russo Voted Players' Player Of The Year

By Melissa Edwards17 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Benfica Reject the Chance to Sign Anthony Martial From Manchester United as Part of the Darwin Nunez Deal

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago
Juventus Fc - Acf Fiorentina Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus Fc in action during the Coppa Italia semi-final 2nd leg match between Juventus Fc and Acf Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium on April 20, 2022 in Turin, Italy.
Transfers

Report: Manchester City and Liverpool Could be Destinations for Matthijs de Ligt as Manchester United Make Contact

By Alex Wallace18 hours ago
Erik ten Hag
Quotes

Report: Erik Ten Hag Has His Credentials Questioned As Ex-Liverpool Player Suggests Utd Should Have Looked Elsewhere

By Melissa Edwards18 hours ago