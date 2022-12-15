Report: Manchester United & Liverpool To Battle For Coady Gakpo

Manchester United have seen much improvement this season following the arrival of Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag and the club were able to make a larger than usual total of five new signings last summer.

One player who was heavily linked to Old Trafford but did not end up making the move is PSV forward Coady Gakpo. The 23-year-old is very well thought of and as well as starring in the Netherlands World Cup campaign, he has scored 13 goals and made 17 assists for his club in 24 appearances for his club this season.

Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio spoke to Soccer News about the player: “He is perfect for (Jurgen) Klopp’s style of playing and for Liverpool. But, even better for Manchester United now that they don't have Cristiano Ronaldo anymore.

"They have the space now for a player like him. Now is the right moment for him to join the Premier League, for sure.

“It’s only the Premier League clubs that can spend enough to get the player and PSV is asking for a lot of money, so I think Manchester United and Liverpool will battle for him.

"I don't know if it will be in January, but I don't think so. I think generally we see a really difficult market in January.

He finished: “So it's more likely for the summer. But Manchester United could decide to start this negotiation now because they have to put in a replacement to the team to substitute Ronaldo.”

