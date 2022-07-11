Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Denies The Use Of Mobile Phones To Encourage Team Bonding

According to a report, Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag has established a new rule for the squad regarding the use of mobile phones.

The Red Devils are constantly reshaping their squad structure and their inside as well, the Chief executive Richard Arnold also continues to make changes to the club.

Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok

One of the latest signings at the executive level will be Matt McKie, currently head of global marketing at the International Olympic Committee, joining Manchester United in September as chief marketing officer.

McKie is believed to be one of the most respected marketing executives in sport and a no-nonsense individual.

He had previously worked as brand director for Nike, where he spent three years. Prior to that he was global brand director of EA Sports' Fifa computer game series.

Erik Ten Hag has been busy as well making changes of his own in doors.

According to reports from The Telegraph: The latest one consists of a ban on mobile phones during meal times in an attempt to unite the dressing room that became broken the last season.

The Dutchman is focused on installing a sense of unity among the Manchester United squad and staff, as well as insisting that players eat together all the time.

The 52-year-old has prohibited any use of phones at the dinner table in an effort to encourage team-mates to talk to each other and mix freely.

Erik Ten Hag’s attention to detail even extends to the colour of outfits staff should wear so on Monday, for example, female members of staff were asked to wear white and the men black.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
News

Report: Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Denies The Use Of Mobile Phones To Encourage Team Bonding

By Saul Escudero55 seconds ago
Pereira
Transfers

Manchester United Midfielder Andreas Pereira Joins Fulham On Permanent Deal

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Harry Maguire Talks About Erik Ten Hag's Impact As Manchester United Manager So Far

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
frenkie de jong
Transfers

Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold And Sporting Director John Murtough Spotted In Barcelona As Frenkie De Jong Saga Contiues

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Tielemans
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Leicester City Midfielder Youri Tielemans Is On Manchester United's List As A Frenkie De Jong Alternative

By Rhys James4 hours ago
rashford
News

Watch: Jadon Sancho And Marcus Rashford Link Up To Score Great Goal In Pre-Season Training

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Confirms Cristiano Ronaldo Is In His Manchester United Plans Next Season

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Thomas Strakosha
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Miss Out On Rumoured Transfer Target To Brentford

By Rhys James7 hours ago