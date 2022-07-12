Report: Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Has Set Five New Rules In Training That Can Not Be Broken

According to reports, Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag has set five new rules in training for the footballers and they shall not be broken.

The Dutch manager has barely two weeks from having started his job at the Old Trafford side with the team, however, big changes are happening since then.

According to a report from Sport Bible: The 52-year-old is already changing the way of life at Carrington Training Complex has has established new five rules.

1. Players will be dropped if late for training or team meetings

One aspect that bothered many Manchester United fans on the past few seasons is how much power some players seem to have over either the club’s hierarchy or manager.

Erik Ten Hag will have no tolerance regardless of how important the player is for the team, his position is to demonstrate the players he is in charge of the team.

The Dutchman will have no problem to remind the undisciplined players that sometimes sacrifices are needed to make way for greater good of the club.

2. Alcohol is prohibited during game weeks

Alcohol is a topic to handle carefully. It could be seen sometimes in the British culture as a way to celebrate a win, and that is ok.

However, its cosumption has negative effects, mentally and physically wise, for an athlete that needs to be at his top performance will not make him any favours.

3. All players must eat what is prepared by club chefs

Most of the players today have their own chefs to prepare their meals. There are several reasons why.

For example, to have someone to watch their caloric consumption or because they just don't have the time to cook for themselves due to their busy routine.

Despite the reasons, this can create problems for clubs if a player has a private chef, it is hard for the staff to keep track of what the players are putting into their bodies.

Now, Erik Ten Hag has introduced a new rule that requires all players to eat from the club chefs.

The Dutch manager wants the same chefs preparing every meal for them. The players cannot have personal chefs.

The former Ajax manager has also decided to adjust the menu at Carrington, with vegetables and fish becoming the preferred option.

4. Body mass index (BMI) to be checked every month

The test will be the best way of keeping track of players fitness and general shape, Erik Ten Hag wants the club to keep on top of the players’ BMI’s.

BMI is a measurement calculated as your weight in kilograms divided by the square of your height in metres. There is a ‘range’ of healthy numbers that your BMI should be in.

Keeping on top of this will allow Erik Ten Hag and his staff to manage the players' training or foods as needed and also to keep a much better view of what each player’s needs are.

5. Players to address complaints directly to him rather than their agents

It has became a common topic inside the club when player complaints come from their agents.

Sharing any issues with the management or the club with their agents instead of with the club themselves only creates a toxic environment.

With this rule the Dutch manager attempts to create a stronger bond with his players and at the same time cutting the media circus that happens every time a player does not like anything happening at the club.

With these new five changes, Erik Ten Hag will create a sense of both unity and authority within his squad. Being something which has been missing during one of the club’s worst ever decades.

