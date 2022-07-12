Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Has Set Five New Rules In Training That Can Not Be Broken

According to reports, Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag has set five new rules in training for the footballers and they shall not be broken.

The Dutch manager has barely two weeks from having started his job at the Old Trafford side with the team, however, big changes are happening since then.

ten hag bangkok

According to a report from Sport Bible: The 52-year-old is already changing the way of life at Carrington Training Complex has has established new five rules.

1. Players will be dropped if late for training or team meetings

One aspect that bothered many Manchester  United fans on the past few seasons is how much power some players seem to have over either the club’s hierarchy or manager.

Erik Ten Hag will have no tolerance regardless of how important the player is for the team, his position is to demonstrate the players he is in charge of the team.

The Dutchman will have no problem to remind the undisciplined players that sometimes sacrifices are needed to make way for greater good of the club.

2. Alcohol is prohibited during game weeks

Alcohol is a topic to handle carefully. It could be seen sometimes in the British culture as a way to celebrate a win, and that is ok.

However, its cosumption has negative effects, mentally and physically wise, for an athlete that needs to be at his top performance will not make him any favours.

3. All players must eat what is prepared by club chefs 

Most of the players today have their own chefs to prepare their meals. There are several reasons why.

For example, to have someone to watch their caloric consumption or because they just don't have the time to cook for themselves due to their busy routine.

Despite the reasons, this can create problems for clubs if a player has a private chef, it is hard for the staff to keep track of what the players are putting into their bodies.

Now, Erik Ten Hag has introduced a new rule that requires all players to eat from the club chefs.

The Dutch manager wants the same chefs preparing every meal for them. The players cannot have personal chefs.

The former Ajax manager has also decided to adjust the menu at Carrington, with vegetables and fish becoming the preferred option.

Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok

4. Body mass index (BMI) to be checked every month 

The test will be the best way of keeping track of players fitness and general shape, Erik Ten Hag wants the club to keep on top of the players’ BMI’s.

BMI is a measurement calculated as your weight in kilograms divided by the square of your height in metres. There is a ‘range’ of healthy numbers that your BMI should be in.

Keeping on top of this will allow Erik Ten Hag and his staff to manage the players' training or foods as needed and also to keep a much better view of what each player’s needs are.

5. Players to address complaints directly to him rather than their agents

It has became a common topic inside the club when player complaints come from their agents. 

Sharing any issues with the management or the club with their agents instead of with the club themselves only creates a toxic environment.

With this rule the Dutch manager attempts to create a stronger bond with his players and at the same time cutting the media circus that happens every time a player does not like anything happening at the club. 

With these new five changes, Erik Ten Hag will create a sense of both unity and authority within his squad. Being something which has been missing during one of the club’s worst ever decades.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
News

Report: Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Has Set Five New Rules In Training That Can Not Be Broken

By Saul Escudero1 minute ago
frenkie de jong
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Frenkie De Jong Has Told Barcelona And Manchester United That He Doesn’t Want To Leave The Club Or Accept A Salary Cut

By Alex Wallace16 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United
News

Report: Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Economic Award After Scoring 100 Goals In The Premier League - This Is What He Did

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Paul Pogba
Quotes

Paul Pogba Gives Three Key Reasons Why He Did Not Succeed At Manchester United Following Juventus Switch

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Rajamangala
Match Day

Report: Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Opinion On The Match After Win Over Liverpool

By Saul Escudero4 hours ago
ten hag bangkok
Match Day

Match Report: Manchester United Give Liverpool A Humbling as The Red Devils Win 4-0 In Bangkok

By Soumyajit Roy6 hours ago
malacia
Quotes

Tyrell Malacia Reflects On His Manchester United Debut Against Liverpool In Pre Season

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Ronaldo
News

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Has Offered Himself To PSG Amid Uncertain Manchester United Future

By Alex Wallace7 hours ago