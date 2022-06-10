Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Midfielder Andreas Pereira to be Given Chance to Impress Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United's Andreas Pereira is to be given a chance to impress Erik Ten Hag, according to a report.

The Brazilian spent last season on loan at Flamengo, where he was rumoured to be making a permanent switch to until recently.

ESPN say the Dutch manager has told the 26 year-old that he will be part of the squad's pre season plans in Thailand and Australia - which include games against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid.

Andreas Pereira

Despite this, the player is said to be open to a move away from Manchester if the opportunity gives him a batter chance of having more game time - and United would allegedly be willing to let him go for 8million Euros.

One team that are interested according to the report is the Eredivisie side Fenerbahçe - who have Pereira intrigued by the project and the thought of linking up with manager Jorge Jesus. Benfica are also said to be looking at him.

Finally, ESPN say United will consider offers of around 8million Euros.

News

