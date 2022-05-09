Report: Manchester United Plans More Changes to Structure And Also At Carrington Training Complex

Manchester United know the root of their problems lies on the board, and are currently trying to make changes to it. And so, improving the club's image.

The Red Devils are expected to hire a new football director, and also will make several staff changes to the Carrington Training Complex.

It was claimed that the Old Trafford side are planning a big restructure, last year John Murtough was appointed as football director and Darren Fletcher as technical director.

Murtough has taken charge of recruitment, with Fletcher supporting him in the recruitment department and legal department for finer contract details.

Also, Matt Judge is about to leave his role as director of football negotiations.

According to reports from MEN: United chief executive Richard Arnold ''believes significant changes are required in a number of departments to change United's image as a football club.''

Since Richard Arnold's arrival in February, Manchester United have appointed Erik Ten Hag as their next manager.

The Red Devils did the respective due diligence on several other manager options as well, before choosing the Dutch.

There were also the exits of the Judge, head of global scouting Marcel Bout and chief scout Jim Lawlor.

It was said by sources that some staff have got charges 'too big for their boots'.

