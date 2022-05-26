Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Player Set to Join Kieran McKenna as Ipswich Town Coach

A Manchester United player is set to be joining Kieran McKenna as an Ipswich Town coach, according to a report.

Red Devils goalkeeper Lee Grant has announced his retirement from playing football recently, and now it has become clear what his next step will be.

The Athletic say that the Englishman will depart to Ipswich, in League One as a first team coach.

Grant will join duo McKenna and Martyn Pert, who both worked at United as coaches under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer until last year.

Lee Grant

The club finished 11th in the table in the season just gone, with manager McKenna only losing four of his 23 matches with The Blues, while winning 11.

Grant's departure leaves United with three first team goalkeepers, in David De Gea, Dean Henderson and Tom Heaton.

With Dean Henderson looking set to leave the club this summer, whether on loan or permanently, United could be in the market for a new 'keeper. 

