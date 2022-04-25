Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Players Losing Belief in Ralf Rangnick Following Comments

The current Manchester United squad is said to be losing belief in Ralf Rangnick following his recent comments about the team as a whole, claims a report.

With Erik ten Hag now set to take over next season as permanent manager, Rangnick is expected to get a consultancy role at Old Trafford and he would have that for two years.

But United players don't seem too happy about things right now.

Ralf Rangnick

Charlotte Duncker has reported about Rangnick's current situation in her report for The Times.

The journalist claims that United players are losing faith in Rangnick, with the dressing room currently said to be lacking belief and confidence.

It is stated that some players have not been convinced by Rangnick, with many of them said to have been left 'surprised' by some of his decisions.

A senior player made his mind up about Rangnick as early as January, with players well aware of the comments made by the German about them in public. Scott McTominay is said to have made his views clear in the dressing room too.

Rangnick had mentioned after the defeat to Liverpool that United could bring in ten new players in the summer but this comment didn't go down well with the club's board.

