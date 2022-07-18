Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Pre Season Under Dutch Manager Erik Ten Hag Entirely Focused On Training

According to reports, the Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag will not let the Manchester United squad get distracted during their pre-season tour overseas.

The 52-year-old has not thought about anything else besides football in this Red Devils' pre-season.

ten hag bangkok

It's pretty common on pre-season trips for the coach to attend news conferences after matches.

However, the former Ajax manager has explained to club staff that his time would be better invested thinking about the next day's training session.

Postmatch press conferences normally last a few minutes, but for the Dutchman, time is gold.

And while the Liverpool manager was answering questions about the Red's 4-0 defeat to Manchester United in Bangkok.

(Erik Ten Hag's first game as coach) the three-time Eredivisie winner with Ajax was already on the team bus, deep in discussion with assistants Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren.

According to a report from ESPN: Erik Ten Hag has been clear with the whole staff and players on the pre-season tour. They are here to train, and nothing should get in the way of that.

The Old Trafford side manager has refused to allow his footballers to do any media work before training sessions.

The new Red Devils coach has asked to be informed ahead of anything his squad are about to do, this includes interviews and commercial work.

