Report: Manchester United To Push For New Diogo Dalot Deal As Barcelona Close In

Diogo Dalot signed for Manchester United in 2018 and despite a promising start to life at the club, struggled to get game time under previous long-term boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He was then sent on loan to AC Milan and returned last season, where he finally got himself a place in the first 11 under Ralf Rangnick.

He has remained there with the new boss Erik Ten Hag and this season has produced what has been the best football of his career so far.

However, there is only one season remaining on his contract and it seemed unclear whether or not he would be staying after it expires. Journalist Jacque Talbot, though, has said that the club are looking to offer him an extension.

According to the report, the Portuguese international is inclined to accept the deal but may wait until after the World Cup. it is said that multiple clubs such as La Liga champions Barcelona and three Serie A clubs (One being AC Milan) are interested in making the player theirs.

It has been reported that the 23-year-old has a one-year extension clause in his contract that can be activated.

The right-back has been an important part of the Red Devils' resurgence this season, starting in every match so far and getting two assists in the process. He has impressed with his improvement in defending as well as his comfort in possession and ability to create chances and progress the ball from the wide positions.

