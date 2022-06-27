Report: Manchester United 'Ready' To Move For Juventus Defender Matthijs De Ligt For Erik Ten Hag Reunion

Manchester United are "Ready" to move for Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt, according to a report.

The Red Devils are seemingly in for a number of players at the moment, with players that boss Erik Ten Hag has previously worked with looking to be the priority.

The Dutch defender was part of the famous AFC Ajax team of 2019, who reached a Champions League semi final with the new United manager. A move to Old Trafford would also mean a reunion with midfielder Donny Van De Beek.

Corriere Dello Sport, via Sport Witness, have said that the club haven't taken formal steps but are prepared to "Forcefully enter the scene" for De Ligt, despite Chelsea being in pole position to sign him after their bid of 45million Euros plus Timo Werner was turned down.

The report states that a bid of 80-90million Euros on it's own could make the difference in signing the defender.

It is unclear how dependent this deal is on the Frenkie De Jong saga, another high value transfer target who the manager has worked with, but Ten Hag is said to be serious about signing the 22 year old.

