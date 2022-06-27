Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United 'Ready' To Move For Juventus Defender Matthijs De Ligt For Erik Ten Hag Reunion

Manchester United are "Ready" to move for Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt, according to a report.

The Red Devils are seemingly in for a number of players at the moment, with players that boss Erik Ten Hag has previously worked with looking to be the priority.

The Dutch defender was part of the famous AFC Ajax team of 2019, who reached a Champions League semi final with the new United manager. A move to Old Trafford would also mean a reunion with midfielder Donny Van De Beek.

Juventus Fc - Acf Fiorentina Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus Fc in action during the Coppa Italia semi-final 2nd leg match between Juventus Fc and Acf Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium on April 20, 2022 in Turin, Italy.

Corriere Dello Sport, via Sport Witness, have said that the club haven't taken formal steps but are prepared to "Forcefully enter the scene" for De Ligt, despite Chelsea being in pole position to sign him after their bid of 45million Euros plus Timo Werner was turned down.

The report states that a bid of 80-90million Euros on it's own could make the difference in signing the defender.

It is unclear how dependent this deal is on the Frenkie De Jong saga, another high value transfer target who the manager has worked with, but Ten Hag is said to be serious about signing the 22 year old.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Juventus Fc - Acf Fiorentina Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus Fc in action during the Coppa Italia semi-final 2nd leg match between Juventus Fc and Acf Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium on April 20, 2022 in Turin, Italy.
News

Report: Manchester United 'Ready' To Move For Juventus Defender Matthijs De Ligt For Erik Ten Hag Reunion

By Rhys Jamesjust now
Andreas Pereira
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Brazilian Midfielder Andreas Pereira Close To Reach A Deal With Fulham For His Services

By Saul Escudero15 hours ago
frenkie de jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United and Barcelona On Verge Of Agreeing £69million Fee For Frenkie De Jong

By Alex Wallace20 hours ago
De Jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Close To Signing Frenkie De Jong From Barcelona

By Alex WallaceJun 25, 2022
Paul Pogba
News

Ex Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba Completes His Move To Juventus, Says Fabrizio Romano

By Rhys JamesJun 23, 2022
imago1002717674h
Quotes

Zinedine Zidane Reveals One Reason Why He Won't Manage Manchester United

By Rhys JamesJun 23, 2022
James Garner
News

Manchester United And England Youngster James Garner Reveals His Plans Ahead Of Next Season

By Rhys JamesJun 23, 2022
christian eriksen
News

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Are Awaiting Christian Eriksen Decision Amid Brentford And Spurs Interest

By Rhys JamesJun 23, 2022