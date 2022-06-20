Report: Manchester United Ready To Beat Arsenal To The Signing Of Ajax Defender Lisandro Martinez
Manchester United are ready to beat Arsenal to the signing of Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, according to a report.
The Red Devils are in pursuit of a number of players, if rumours are to be believed, and the latest name seems to be the one of the defender from Argentina.
With the departures of Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe all looking quite possible in the coming months, it makes sense that United would be in for at least one defender in this transfer window, to increase the quality and depth in the position.
And The Mirror have said that after a failed attempt to sign his teammate Jurrien Timber due to fears about missing out on a place in The Netherland's World Cup squad, the club could beat Arsenal to the 24 year-old's signature.
The Gunners allegedly had a £25million bid rejected for Martinez last week, but now the Manchester club are "Ready" to make a bigger offer.
The centre back played 36 games in all competitions under the new United manager Erik Ten Hag, scoring one goal and providing a further four assists in all competitions.
United are under big pressure to deliver signings at this point in the transfer window, and not one player has come through the door yet.
