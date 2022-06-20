Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Ready To Beat Arsenal To The Signing Of Ajax Defender Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United are ready to beat Arsenal to the signing of Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, according to a report.

The Red Devils are in pursuit of a number of players, if rumours are to be believed, and the latest name seems to be the one of the defender from Argentina.

With the departures of Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe all looking quite possible in the coming months, it makes sense that United would be in for at least one defender in this transfer window, to increase the quality and depth in the position.

And The Mirror have said that after a failed attempt to sign his teammate Jurrien Timber due to fears about missing out on a place in The Netherland's World Cup squad, the club could beat Arsenal to the 24 year-old's signature.

lisandro martinez

The Gunners allegedly had a £25million bid rejected for Martinez last week, but now the Manchester club are "Ready" to make a bigger offer.

The centre back played 36 games in all competitions under the new United manager Erik Ten Hag, scoring one goal and providing a further four assists in all competitions.

United are under big pressure to deliver signings at this point in the transfer window, and not one player has come through the door yet. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

lisandro martinez
News

Report: Manchester United Ready To Beat Arsenal To The Signing Of Ajax Defender Lisandro Martinez

By Rhys James59 seconds ago
eriksen
News

Fabrizio Romano: Danish Midfielder Christian Eriksen Not A Priority For Spurs, With Manchester United And Brentford Still In The Race

By Rhys James1 hour ago
lisandro martinez
Transfers

Manchester United Preparing Offer For Ajax Defender

By Soumyajit Roy6 hours ago
Evanilson with Porto
Transfers

Report: Porto Turned Down Manchester United's Offer For The Signature Of Brazilian Centre-Forward Evanilson

By Saul Escudero8 hours ago
frenkie de jong
News

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Considering New Bid For Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong

By Rhys James20 hours ago
Eric Bailly
Transfers

Report: Newcastle United Offered To Sign Eric Bailly From Manchester United

By Alex Wallace22 hours ago
tyrell malacia
Transfers

Manchester United Planning Move For Feyenoord Defender

By Soumyajit RoyJun 19, 2022
dean henderson 1
Transfers

Dean Henderson Close To Nottingham Forest Move

By Soumyajit RoyJun 18, 2022