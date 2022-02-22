Report: Manchester United Duo Set to be Rewarded With New Contracts This Summer, With Two Others to Leave for a Fee

Two Manchester United players are expected to be rewarded with new contracts according to a report, with two others to leave for a fee this summer.

The article from Mark Ogden, ESPN, states that Portuguese speaking duo Fred and Diogo Dalot are set to receive new contracts, with both heading into the final 12 months of their current deals.

Before this season, Dalot had endured a mixed time at Manchester United for two years, and an encouraging loan spell at AC Milan.

IMAGO / PA Images

He has enjoyed a resurgence at the club this season though, becoming the first choice right-back under interim manager Ralf Rangnick - and winning the hearts of many fans, too.

Brazilian international Fred has also seen better form since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left the club. He has been at the club since 2018, joining the same year as his colleague Dalot.

It is said also by the report, that Nemanja Matic and Phil Jones could leave for a free.

