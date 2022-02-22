Report: Manchester United Duo Set to be Rewarded With New Contracts This Summer, With Two Others to Leave for a Fee
Two Manchester United players are expected to be rewarded with new contracts according to a report, with two others to leave for a fee this summer.
The article from Mark Ogden, ESPN, states that Portuguese speaking duo Fred and Diogo Dalot are set to receive new contracts, with both heading into the final 12 months of their current deals.
Before this season, Dalot had endured a mixed time at Manchester United for two years, and an encouraging loan spell at AC Milan.
He has enjoyed a resurgence at the club this season though, becoming the first choice right-back under interim manager Ralf Rangnick - and winning the hearts of many fans, too.
Brazilian international Fred has also seen better form since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left the club. He has been at the club since 2018, joining the same year as his colleague Dalot.
It is said also by the report, that Nemanja Matic and Phil Jones could leave for a free.
Read More Manchester United Coverage
- Watch: Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | Jadon Sancho Stars With Two Assists To Seal Victory
- Harry Maguire On Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United, And An "Embarrassing" Statistic Finally Put To Bed
- Watch: Anthony Elanga Scores To Double Manchester United Lead Thanks To Fantastic Bruno Fernandes Assist
- 'I don't see myself away from Manchester United': David De Gea Opens Up on His Future
- Leeds United Investigating Incident Regarding Manchester United Youngster Anthony Elanga Being Struck By An Object During Premier League Clash
Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |