Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Duo Set to be Rewarded With New Contracts This Summer, With Two Others to Leave for a Fee

Two Manchester United players are expected to be rewarded with new contracts according to a report, with two others to leave for a fee this summer.

The article from Mark Ogden, ESPN, states that Portuguese speaking duo Fred and Diogo Dalot are set to receive new contracts, with both heading into the final 12 months of their current deals.

Before this season, Dalot had endured a mixed time at Manchester United for two years, and an encouraging loan spell at AC Milan. 

Fred

He has enjoyed a resurgence at the club this season though, becoming the first choice right-back under interim manager Ralf Rangnick - and winning the hearts of many fans, too.

Brazilian international Fred has also seen better form since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left the club. He has been at the club since 2018, joining the same year as his colleague Dalot.

It is said also by the report, that Nemanja Matic and Phil Jones could leave for a free.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Fred
News

Report: Manchester United Duo Set to be Rewarded With New Contracts This Summer, With Two Others to Leave for a Fee

By Rhys James
1 minute ago
Wanda Metropolitano Stadium
Match Day

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United | Team News | Champions League | UCL

By Neil Andrew
1 minute ago
Ralf Rangnick
News

Report: Manchester United Have 'No Intention' of Offering Ralf Rangnick Permanent Manager Job

By Rhys James
26 minutes ago
Paul Pogba
News

Report: Real Madrid Will Not Move For Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba

By James Ridge
32 minutes ago
Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Possibly Out of the Race to Sign Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona Target Aurelien Tchouameni

By Alex Wallace
40 minutes ago
Antony
News

Manchester United Target Antony Believes Premier League Move Would Be 'Beautiful' as Ajax Exit Edges Closer

By James Ridge
1 hour ago
imago1008684378h
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Lining Up a Bid for Former Chelsea Youngster Tipped as the Next Gareth Bale

By Alex Wallace
1 hour ago
Wanda Metropolitano Stadium
Match Day

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, Spain, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew
4 hours ago