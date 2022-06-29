Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Seal Deal For Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United have sealed a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong, according to a report.

The 25 year old has been heavily linked with The Red Devils all summer, and it seems like the saga may finally be coming to an end.With the departures of midfield stars such as Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, it was always a given that the club would be in for a midfielder like him this summer, and the playmaker certainly fits that mould.

The MEN have reported that an agreement has been reached between United and the Spanish giants, with a 65million Euro fee to be payed in instalments, plus add ons.

de jong

Manager Erik Ten Hag worked with the Dutchman at AFC Ajax during their famous Champions League run in 2019, where they reached the semi final of the coveted competition together. It would also mean a reunion with the previously out of favour Donny Van De Beek.

The boss is said to prefer signing players who are associated with Ajax or Dutch football, those that will be familiar to him after his time managing in the Netherlands.

De Jong played 46 matches for his club in all competitions during the last campaign, scoring four goals and providing a further five assists from the center of the park.

de jong
Iqbal
tyrell malacia
De Jong 2
lisandro martinez
Tielemans
Scott Mctominay
Andreas Pereira
