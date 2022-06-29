Report: Manchester United Secure Deal To Sign Feyenoord Defender Tyrell Malacia

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Feyenoord's Tyrell Malacia, according to a report.

With the squad somewhat short on quality in the full back areas, it seems boss Erik Ten Hag is looking to strengthen in this position. The defender has only recently been heavily linked with the club, having previously been expected to join Olympique Lyon.

According to multiple reports, though, The Red Devils entered the scene at the last minute to hijack the deal. The MEN now say that the deal has been completed, with a fee of 15million Euros said to have been agreed on Tuesday afternoon.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

The manager is said to prefer to sign players that are associated with AFC Ajax or Dutch football in general, who will likely be more familiar with the 52 year old's way of playing - as well as being more known by the Dutchman himself after his time managing in the Netherlands.

Malacia started 52 games in all competitions for his club last season - scoring one goal and providing a further five assists. He also started in both of Holland's victories over Wales during the previous international break, under former United coach Louis Van Gaal.

