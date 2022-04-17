Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Set Dean Henderson Price Tag With Newcastle United Interested

According to a report, Manchester United have set a price tag for Dean Henderson, with Newcastle United tempted by his services.

The goalkeeper has spent the season as backup to current first choice David De Gea, only making three senior appearances for the club in 21/22, as opposed to 26 last season.

Although he looked to have grabbed the number one spot for himself last year, the Spaniard's performances impressed the Red Devils coaches enough to give him another shot.

Dean Henderson

The Daily Star have reported that the club see the 25 year old's value at £40million this summer, and they do not plan on leaving room for negotiation.

Newcastle United are said to still be interested, allegedly making it clear that after their January interest, they would come back in for him in the next transfer window.

If a move for this price were to happen, it would make Henderson the most expensive British goalkeeper in history.

