Report: Manchester United Set To Unveil Their Away Shirt For The 2022/2023 Season Tomorrow Morning

According to reports, Manchester United will be revealing their new away kit for the season 2022/2023 that it’s about to start the next month.

The shirt will be white, and will have the classic adidas stripes over the shoulders but instead of one colour it will feature black and red.

Anthony Martial

The jersey will feature the same shield under the badge as the home kit shirt but the background colour will be black with red edges instead of all red.

The shirt sponsors Adidas, TeamViewer and CXC Global Technology Company will be on the same spots but printed in black instead of white.

Unlike the home kit jersey the away kit shirt will not have the famous vintage collar from the 1990’s as it is a very simple design.

Manchester United Logo
