Report: Manchester United Signing Target Frenkie De Jong Would Earn More Than Robert Lewandowski If He Stays At Barcelona

According to reports, Manchester United signing target Frenkie De Jong could earn more than Robert Lewandowski if the Midfielder stays at Barcelona.

The Red Devils have been given instructions by their manager Erik Ten Hag about pursuing the Arkel born until the end of the summer transfer window.

This wait could involve a risk of not signing anyone at all for the Midfield position the Dutch manager is seeking to fill at Old Trafford.

A move has not been possible between Manchester United and Barcelona for Frenkie De Jong due to several reasons.

In the beginning, it was about the fixed fee, then it was about the add-ons and even when all these were agreed upon between both sides. The Midfielder did not want to leave.

The Dutchman is reluctant to exit Camp Nou, mainly because Barcelona owes him around 20 million dollars and if he decides to depart he might as well forget the owed amount by Barcelona.

According to recent claims from Barcelona Journalist Victor Navarro: Manchester United signing target Frenkie De Jong would earn more than Robert Lewandowski if he stays at Barcelona.

Author Verdict:

The Dutch Midfielder's salary is huge and hardly the former Bayern Munich forward could make more money than the 25-year-old.

