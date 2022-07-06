Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Still Does Not Know If Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Will Be Part Of The Bangkok Tour

According to a recent report, Manchester United still has not clue regarding Cristiano Ronaldo’s comeback to training, the player has excused himself by saying he has a family situation.

Due to the nature of his absence the Red Devils can not fine the Portuguese and need to rather be patient, the number 7 has already said he wants to leave Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Portugal

CR7 is claimed to be uncomfortable with the club and their lack of ambition, for instance just one signing has been made so far by the board.

That is the young Left-back Tyrell Malacia arriving from Eredivisie side Feyenoord, Erik Ten Hag liked very much his addition to the squad.

Despite liking the new manager Erik Ten Hag, Ronaldo is convinced the team needs at least six or seven new signings for the next season to change the bad situation of the Red Devils.

According to a report from Journalist Charlotte Duncker from Newspaper The Times: Manchester United still have no idea as to when Ronaldo will return to training.

Due to the nature of his absence the Portuguese is not at risk of being fined.

However, with only two days until they fly out to Bangkok there are doubts over whether Ronaldo will be on the plane.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Ronaldo
News

Report: Manchester United Still Does Not Know If Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Will Be Part Of The Bangkok Tour

By Saul Escudero16 seconds ago
Martinez
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Confident Of Beating Arsenal To Signing Of Lisandro Martinez

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Amad Diallo
Opinions

Amad Diallo’s Next Loan Move Will Determine His Manchester United Future

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Andreas Pereira
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Midfielder Andreas Pereira To Complete Medical With Premier League Club

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Portugal
Transfers

Report: Bayern Munich Ruled Out Potential Transfer Of Manchester United Forward Cristiano Ronaldo

By Saul Escudero4 hours ago
Old Trafford
News

Manchester United’s 2022/23 Home Kit To Officially Be Released On Friday July 8th

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Private Jet Lands In Madrid From Lisbon As Manchester United Future Remains Unclear

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
antony
Transfers

Report: Negotiations Stagnant Between Manchester United And Ajax For Brazilian Striker Antony

By Saul Escudero6 hours ago