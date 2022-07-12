Report: Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Economic Award After Scoring 100 Goals In The Premier League - This Is What He Did

According to a report, Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo was given an economic award from the Premier League by joining the 100 goal club.

The Portuguese forward had 84 goals in the Premier League with Manchester United before he left for Real Madrid in July of 2009.

Twelve years later the Striker rejoined the Red Devils accepting a huge challenge, the Old Trafford side was not doing so well in the past years.

Cristiano Ronaldo did great the last season, the 37-year-old participated in 38 matches for Manchester United, scoring 24 goals from which 18 counted towards the Premier League.

The number 7 also helped the Red Devils with three assists. After scoring his 16th goal in the league the Portugal International joined the Premier League's 100 goals club.

According to a report from Daily Mail: The Portuguese player received 12,000 euros as a reward for having scored one hundred goals in the league.

When the five time European champion found out about the prize he decided to donate it on his name to charity.

But that was not all, CR7 also matched the amount of the reward to make it a 24,000 euros donation.

The five figure sum is meant to be used in good causes in Ronaldo's name. For instance, children charities, one of which is Rays of Sunshine, an organization that improves the lives of kids suffering from serious or life-limiting illness.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon