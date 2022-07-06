Report: Manchester United Submit Bid For Ajax Forward Antony

Manchester United have submit a bid for Antony, according to a report.

With several players capable of playing in forward positions already having left such as Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard, as well as the absence of Mason Greenwood, The Red Devils look to be on the search for an attacker this summer.

And with the rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo looking for engineer a move out, the process of looking for one may have sped up even more.

Ajax forward Antony is one who has been heavily linked to the club in the past months, with Erik Ten Hag seemingly keen to bring his former player with him to Manchester.

According to Goal, United have submit a bid for the Brazilian, one worth £51million pounds. However, this has reportedly been rejected by the Dutch side, who allegedly value him at almost £20million more than that.

The agent of the 22 year old is said to have been in Europe looking for a new club for his client since the end of the season but Ajax want to keep on to him for at least one more season, Goal say.

With the signings of other high value targets looking close such as Frenkie De Jong and Lisandro Martinez, it is unclear whether or not the board will be willing to pay that kind of sum.

