Report: Manchester United Tell La Liga Club Diogo Dalot is Not For Sale, But Teammate is

Manchester United have told a La Liga club that Diogo Dalot is not for sale this summer, but a teammate is.

The right-back had a positive season in terms of game time and produced some impressive performances as a first choice player at times, despite the form of the team in general.

With 30 appearances in all competitions, that's the most he has gotten for The Red Devils since he arrived at the club. 

The MEN have reported that the club do not wish to negotiate to sell the Portuguese international in the upcoming transfer window, unless they are offered a fee in the region of 25million Euros - which seems unlikely given the one year left on his deal.



They revealed that a Spanish club had in fact enquired about the 23 year-old, but were told no.

However, his positional peer Aaron Wan-Bissaka was offered to the club instead, indicating they prefer to keep Dalot over the more defensively sound Englishman.

Finally, the report says that both Atletico Madrid and Bourissia Dortmund have both showed interest in him over the last year, which could suggest it's possible Diego Simeone's side is the La Liga team interested yet again.

The player's agent spoke to media recently, revealing his plans going into next season.

