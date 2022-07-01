Report: Manchester United To Make 'Major Push' To Sign Ajax And Argentina Defender Lisandro Martinez

Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United To Make 'Major Push' To Sign Arsenal Target Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United are about to make a "Major push" to sign Ajax star and Arsenal target Lisandro Martinez, according to a report.

With the departures of several midfield players such as Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic as well as a lack of quality depth in defence, it makes sense that The Red Devils would be after players in both positions this summer - and the Argentinian is one who can play in either of those roles centrally.

The 24 year old is one familiar to the new United boss Erik Ten Hag, as they both worked together at AFC Ajax before the Dutchman made the switch to England - he was a regular in the side.

lisandro martinez

The Daily Mail say that Martinez is available for around £43million this summer, with Arsenal the club who have been trying hardest to sign him - already having two bids rejected.

However, the report states that The Gunners will now face some competition for the star and that United will make a big effort to sign him over the weekend. Allegedly, the pull of Ten Hag could sway any bidding war in favour of The Red Devils.

The player is said to be open to moving to either side, though, relishing the idea of playing in the Premier League.

