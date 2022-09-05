Report: Manchester United To Sort New Diogo Dalot Contract In Following Months

Manchester United have seen a significant change compared to the last season regarding the performances of the Portuguese Diogo Dalot being a reason to keep him in the squad.

Since Erik Ten Hag's arrival, Dalot has had an enormous transformation this might be due to the player having adapted to the new style of play the Dutchman has set into the team.

The number 20 has been untouchable since the Premier League campaign started, mainly because the Right-back has been solid in the bottom line of the team.

Despite a horrible start losing the first two league games, the first one to Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2) and the second one to Brentford (4-0) in the first away fixture, the 23-year-old showed a very high level in the next four games.

The Old Trafford side has won four Premier League matches in a row so far, jumping from the 19th place in the table to now sitting solidly in the 5th position.

According to reports from the reliable Fabrizio Romano via Twitter, Manchester United will discuss Diogo Dalot's new contract in the coming months.

The Portuguese defender has done a fantastic job so far this season, the manager and the supporters are very satisfied with his performance and we hope he will keep them up for a long time.

