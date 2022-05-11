Manchester United U-18 Will Play The FA Youth Cup Final v Nottingham Forest After Eleven Years

Manchester United U-18 will play the FA Youth Cup Final against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday 11th.

An interesting fact about the match at Old Trafford is that the tickets have been sold out, around 60.000 tickets were sold for the final.

These young Red Devils led by Travis Binnion have won five matches to place themselves into the final.

Four of these games were played at the Theatre of Dreams. Also, Manchester United U-18 is coming back to the final after 11 years.

The last time was in 2011 when Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Harry Maguire were featured. It will also be a return to Manchester for Forest manager Warren Joyce, who managed that United side that year.

The teams the young Red Devils had to beat to reach the finals were Everton, Leicester City and Wolves in that order in the previous three stages.

In the previous two stages Manchester United had to beat Scunthorpe and Reading which they did 4-2 and 3-1 respectively.

