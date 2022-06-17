Report: Manchester United 'Unwilling' to Meet Barcelona's Asking Price For Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United are unlikely to be willing to meet Barcelona's asking price for Frenkie De Jong, according to a report.

The midfielder has been constantly linked to The Red Devils since the arrival of Erik Ten Hag in Manchester, who managed him when they were both together at AFC Ajax.

It would also mean a reunion with Donny Van De Beek, who linked up well with the player in Holland too.

With the departures of players like Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard, it makes a lot of sense that the club will be in for at least one midfielder this summer.

According to The Guardian, the 25 year old is one that peaks the manager's interest.

However, it is said that the Spanish giants have a high asking price of 100m Euros if they are to sell the playmaker - a fee that United do not want to match.

De Jong was given 46 appearances in all competitions last season, while providing four goals and five assists from the centre of the park.

