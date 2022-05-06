Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Update On Ruled Out Players Following Tomorrow's Clash Against Brighton & Hove Albion

The end of the season is approaching, Manchester United will travel to Brighton & Hove Albion for their penultimate game and here is an update on the players that will miss the clash.

Currently, The Red Devils are positioned 6th in the table. The Old Trafford side will miss UEFA Champions League next season.

Failing to finish into the first four, puts Manchester United in next season's Europa League.

0_Brighton-Hove-Albion-v-Manchester-United-Premier-League-AMEX-Stadium

Afer the win (3-0) over Brentford last Monday, the team is supposed to be facing Brighton with more confidence. 

Last game the players seemed to enjoy playing at Old Trafford for the first time in the year.

It is claimed that Eric Bailly and Marcus Rashford will not be part of the squad for tomorrow's game.

Rangnick spoke to reporters at Carrington this afternoon (via ManUtd.com): “Harry is back in training,” he added, “He trained the whole week, since the day after or the second day after the Brentford game, he resumed for training. So, he will be available for tomorrow and be part of the group.

“Edinson [Cavani] is in training, obviously he came on as a sub. Marcus Rashford will be missing, he has caught bronchitis with high temperatures so he won’t be able to be part of the group.

“We have a question mark behind Eric Bailly, he called the doctor this morning and had some back problems – problems with his back – and he’s being checked right now. We’ll have to see if he will be able to train afterwards.”

In the list of players that are most likely to miss the rest of the season are: Luke Shaw, Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba.

