Report: Manchester United Was Dismissed By Norwegian Forward Erling Haaland From Borussia Dortmund Here Is Why

Manchester United has reportedly been looking for a young striker for Erik Ten Hag's restructure. And Erling Haaland was thought to be a good choice until the Norwegian dismissed the Red Devils.

The 21-year-old has played 29 games for Dortmund this season, scoring impressive 28 goals and helping his team with 8 assists.

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Haaland currently has a contract with the German side until June 2024, but aparently the striker will not be there any longer after the summer.

According to The Telegraph, Erling Haaland has reached an agreement with Manchester City, the english side will pay the sum of 250 million euros for the striker.

On the other side, it was revealed the reason the Norwegian International would never have joined Manchester United.

Haaland dismissed the Red Devils as an option because he didn't feel they would be able to match his ambitions on the pitch.

Sources close to the player said they were pursuing a "sporting project".

