Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Was Dismissed By Norwegian Forward Erling Haaland From Borussia Dortmund Here Is Why

Manchester United has reportedly been looking for a young striker for Erik Ten Hag's restructure. And Erling Haaland was thought to be a good choice until the Norwegian dismissed the Red Devils.

The 21-year-old has played 29 games for Dortmund this season, scoring impressive 28 goals and helping his team with 8 assists.

Haaland

Haaland currently has a contract with the German side until June 2024, but aparently the striker will not be there any longer after the summer.

According to The Telegraph, Erling Haaland has reached an agreement with Manchester City, the english side will pay the sum of 250 million euros for the striker.

On the other side, it was revealed the reason the Norwegian International would never have joined Manchester United.

Haaland dismissed the Red Devils as an option because he didn't feel they would be able to match his ambitions on the pitch.

Sources close to the player said they were pursuing a "sporting project".

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Haaland
News

Report: Manchester United Was Dismissed By Norwegian Forward Erling Haaland From Borussia Dortmund Here Is Why

By Saul Escudero38 seconds ago
Manchester United Badge or Logo
Quotes

Manchester United Academy Director Nick Cox Privileged to Have Jimmy Murphy as Role Model

By Alan Bince5 hours ago
Darwin Nunez at Benfica
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Leads The Negotiations To Sign Uruguay Forward Darwin Nunez From Benfica

By Saul Escudero5 hours ago
imago1011547730h
Transfers

Karim Adeyemi's Agent Confirms Manchester United's Interest Despite Borussia Dortmund Transfer

By Alan Bince5 hours ago
cavani
Transfers

Edinson Cavani Opens Up On Boca Juniors Interest

By Alan Bince6 hours ago
imago1011738339h
Transfers

Manchester United Monitoring RB Leipzig Defender Nordi Mukiele

By Alan Bince7 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United
Media

Report: Fabrizio Romano Lastest Update On Manchester United Center Forward Cristiano Ronaldo

By Saul Escudero7 hours ago
Ronaldo
News

Ex-Man Utd Defender Gives Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Advice to Club

By Kaustubh Pandey7 hours ago