Report: Manchester United Will Attempt to Sign a Center Back This Summer

Manchester United will attempt to sign a center back this summer, according to a report.

Following the signing of Raphael Varane last year, you would have been forgiven for thinking the problem was solved, but the Red Devils could be back in for another soon.

The Frenchman has struggled with injuries this season and his main partner Harry Maguire with form.

That, coupled with the players who are already unsettled in this position means there could be departures in that area, too.

The Manchester Evening News have reported this, also that up to three players in this position could leave the club, particularly the out of favour Eric Bailly and Phil Jones.

Bailly signed a new contract last season, only to be given sporadic usage throughout 21/22, when the club have struggled with injuries.

Jones is 30 now, and while he impressed in his only appearance all season against Wolves, is out of favour having not played in two years apart from that.

