Report: Manchester United Will Spend Around 6 Million Euros Towards Carrington Training Complex Development
According to reports, Manchester United are about to spend around 6 million euros this summer on the Carrington Training Complex facilities following complaints from Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ronaldo was very unhappy with the Red Devils' training facilities that the striker couldn't believe the state in which the club's buildings were allowed to deteriorate.
The Portuguese star complained about loose, chipped, and missing tiles at the swimming pools were a safety hazard and refused to use them.
Manchester United has ordered repairs to be carried out, especially in the pools, and for it to be ready before the commencement of pre-season.
The Red Devils also ordered a new boiler system for 235,000 Euros to be installed, while also installing new floodlights and a 500-seat capacity stand.
According to a report from Newspaper The Telegraph: There are going to be also new pitches, a refreshing of the pool area and gym. Another change will be the new restaurant, dining area and improved catering facilities.
