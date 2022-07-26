Report: Manchester United Youngster Alvaro Fernandes Secures Championship Loan

Manchester United youngster Alvaro Fernandes has secured a loan to the Championship, if a report is to be believed.

There have already been multiple departures from Old Trafford this summer, but loans for young players have been scarce. However, the Spaniard could be the first.

On Saturday, it came to light that he could be moving to Preston North End, after he attended one of their games to assess how they played in a friendly against Leicester City.

The manager of the side, Ryan Lowe, had this to say about him at the time (More quotes here): “We've tracked Alvaro Fernandez for some time and he was here with his family today watching us play."

"Hopefully we've been good enough and he's been impressed enough for him to say yeah, he's like to join us. Until that we can't say much about it, he wanted to come and see it, hopefully we can have some news over the next few days."

The Athletic have reported that despite interest from Bundesliga clubs, a deal to bring him on loan to second division side Preston North End has been completed.

Fernandez made 22 appearances in the Premier League 2 last season, scoring three goals and making four assists from left-back.

Preston play Wigan in the first game of the Championship season on July 30th.

