Report: Manchester United Youngster to Get Chance to Impress Erik Ten Hag in Pre-season

A Manchester United youngster is set to get a chance to impress Erik Ten Hag in pre-season, according to a report.

Facundo Pellistri spent last season on loan at Spanish side Alaves, where he received six starts in all competitions as his side faced relegation, finishing last place in La Liga.

Although the 20 year-old did not contribute any goals or assists to his team, he did earn himself a callup to the Uruguay squad, debuting in January of this year.

 Since, he has made three assists in six games for his country in World Cup qualification matches and friendlies.

Facundo Pellistri

New Red Devils boss Ten Hag is set to give the youngster a chance in pre season, if a report by the MEN is to be believed.

They suggest that another loan move is not being ruled out, however, with the winger still lacking in top level experience.

Allegedly, Pellistri is eager to play regularly next season and recognises that a loan would increase his chances of going to the World Cup later this year.

